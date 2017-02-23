Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AQXP) Receives $20.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

AQXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 398,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $6,838,705.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,889,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 530,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 125,798 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $140,762,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) opened at 16.77 on Monday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company’s market cap is $392.80 million.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company operates in the segment of identification and development of therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology.

