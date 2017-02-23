Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) opened at 30.47 on Thursday. Aqua America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water or wastewater services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia, among others. It is the holding company for its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources Inc and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC.

