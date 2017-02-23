Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Instinet

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Instinet from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr cut shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $35.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America Corp set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company earned $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 21,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $671,493.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,713.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $3,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 482,782 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,817 shares of company stock worth $4,018,421. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

