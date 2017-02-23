Apple Inc. (AAPL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Vetr upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vetr now has a $142.25 price target on the stock. Apple traded as high as $136.28 and last traded at $136.28, with a volume of 430,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.72.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America Corp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $102.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,902 shares of company stock worth $51,510,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Design & Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Design & Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 68,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $719.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

