Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $269.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) opened at 20.38 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. The Company owns hotel properties throughout the United States. The Company owns approximately 180 hotels operating in over 30 states with an aggregate of approximately 22,960 rooms.

