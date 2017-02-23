Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) opened at 45.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company earned $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management Company had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

In related news, insider John E. Bezzant sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $244,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miles Cortez sold 2,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $130,192.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,097 shares of company stock valued at $484,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 336,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 28.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 114,414 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management Company during the third quarter worth $4,540,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 191.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 66,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management Company during the third quarter worth $1,850,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management Company

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. Its segments include conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

