AO World PLC (AO) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

AO World PLC (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AO. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.39) target price on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.53) target price on shares of AO World PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AO World PLC to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AO World PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.24).

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) opened at 148.2429 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.90. AO World PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.60 and a one year high of GBX 198.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 624.18 million.

AO World PLC Company Profile

AO World Plc is an online retailer of electrical products. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in the UK, and online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company offers over 5,500 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the United Kingdom, approximately 2,000 in Germany and over 600 in the Netherlands.

