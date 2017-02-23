ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm earned $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. ANSYS updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.63-3.83 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) opened at 101.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $102.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays PLC cut shares of ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $280,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

“ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ansys-inc-anss-issues-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.