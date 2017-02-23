Analysts Set Xactly Corp (XTLY) PT at $17.94

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.94.

XTLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xactly Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Xactly Corp in a report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xactly Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Xactly Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Christopher Cabrera sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $88,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph C. Consul sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $40,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 532,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,459.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $11,583,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Xactly Corp by 124.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 532,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 294,891 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Xactly Corp during the third quarter worth $4,006,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Xactly Corp by 113.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 481,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 255,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Xactly Corp by 88.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter.

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) opened at 12.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Xactly Corp has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm’s market cap is $383.80 million.

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company earned $23.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xactly Corp will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xactly Corp Company Profile

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail.

