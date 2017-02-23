Analysts Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Target Price at $40.52

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) opened at 33.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Geldner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,899.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $329,600. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 853,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,311,000 after buying an additional 185,415 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,521,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,139,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 98,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

