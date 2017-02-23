Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) PT at $13.17

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Forward View downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 5.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

In other news, CFO Kevan P. Talbot bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,760,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 88,604 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 69.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $9,893,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

“Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) PT at $13.17” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/analysts-set-sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-inc-spwh-pt-at-13-17.html.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.