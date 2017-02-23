Analysts Set Scana Corporation (SCG) PT at $72.79

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

SCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Scana Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Scana Corporation from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Scana Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scana Corporation in a research note on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) opened at 67.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.21. Scana Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scana Corporation will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Scana Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.79%.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. It operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Retail Gas Marketing, Energy Marketing and All Other.

