Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Target Price at $17.67

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,329.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 847,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,610,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $15,981,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 2,311,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) opened at 14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.12%. The firm earned $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company’s segments include the East/Midwest, the West and the Southern Plains segment. East/Midwest segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and Plainridge Park Casino.

