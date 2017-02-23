Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) Target Price at $11.49

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,043,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 894,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 536,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) opened at 5.09 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $471.73 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 81.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post ($0.86) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes. Based on its SMRT technology, the Company has introduced the PacBio RS II System.

