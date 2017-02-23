Analysts Set Nucor Corporation (NUE) Price Target at $63.56

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Berenberg Bank raised Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on Nucor Corporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered Nucor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.66 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,038,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 76,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/analysts-set-nucor-corporation-nue-price-target-at-63-56.html.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 63.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $68.00.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business earned $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Nucor Corporation had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. Nucor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.94%.

Nucor Corporation Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.