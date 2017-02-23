Analysts Set IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Target Price at $74.00

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. FBR & Co set a $73.00 price target on IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. FIG Partners downgraded IBERIABANK Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on IBERIABANK Corporation in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating for the company.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) opened at 85.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. IBERIABANK Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

In other IBERIABANK Corporation news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 5,000 shares of IBERIABANK Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 3,390 shares of IBERIABANK Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $291,370.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 954,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corporation by 26.8% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,370,000. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency; IBERIA Capital Partners, LLC, a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc, which provides wealth management and trust services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE LLC., which invests in purchased tax credits.

