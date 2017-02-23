Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Target Price at $50.78

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on ExlService Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 122.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 407,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after buying an additional 224,014 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $27,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after buying an additional 87,915 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 274.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 219,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 160,558 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at 47.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.62. ExlService Holdings has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $54.78.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company operates through two segments: Operations Management and Analytics. The Company offers operations management solutions to the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, and travel, transportation and logistics industries.

