Analysts Set Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Target Price at $26.04

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.04.

DGC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CSFB cut shares of Detour Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) opened at 17.65 on Monday. Detour Gold has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The stock’s market cap is $3.08 billion.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

