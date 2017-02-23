Cardiome Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiome Pharma Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Cardiome Pharma Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiome Pharma Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/analysts-set-cardiome-pharma-corporation-crme-price-target-at-6-95.html.

Cardiome Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:CRME) opened at 3.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $95.63 million. Cardiome Pharma Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRME. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cardiome Pharma Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $6,941,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiome Pharma Corporation by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 1,240,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cardiome Pharma Corporation by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cardiome Pharma Corporation by 49.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiome Pharma Corporation

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiome Pharma Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiome Pharma Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.