Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Target Price at $14.86

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robotti Robert increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.0% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,168,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 610,871 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) opened at 12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. It offers solution to its customers providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a range of structural and related building products.

