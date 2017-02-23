Analysts Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Price Target at $30.80

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) opened at 17.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $376.33 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,688,000. Brenner West Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,221,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the last quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 152,275 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 571,789 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,058,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

