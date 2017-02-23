Analysts Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned CSG Systems International an industry rank of 215 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) opened at 39.68 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.21 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $111,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $72,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $317,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of service providers’ customer interactions, from the activation of customer accounts, to the support of various service activities, and through the presentment, collection and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

