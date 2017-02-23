Analysts Anticipate Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Johnson Outdoors’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Johnson Outdoors an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Forward View reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, VP David W. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 243.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/analysts-anticipate-johnson-outdoors-inc-jout-to-announce-0-93-earnings-per-share.html.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) opened at 34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $340.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment’s brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment’s brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.