American Water Works (AWK) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on American Water Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Vetr upgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.31 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) opened at 74.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $802 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.46 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/american-water-works-awk-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a water and wastewater utility company. The Company operates through two segments: the Regulated Businesses and the Market-Based Businesses. Its Regulated Businesses segment involves the ownership of subsidiaries that provide water and wastewater utility services to residential, commercial, industrial and other customers, including sale for resale and public authority customers.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.