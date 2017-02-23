American International Group Inc (AIG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of American International Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $67.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) opened at 63.83 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $63.53 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. American International Group has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $67.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $3.90. American International Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post $5.05 EPS for the current year.

“American International Group Inc (AIG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/american-international-group-inc-aig-given-new-70-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $143,219,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 125,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,483,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 136,841 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 851,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,555,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,186,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,810,000 after buying an additional 1,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in over 100 countries and jurisdictions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as a Corporate and Other category.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.