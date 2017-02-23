American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Feb 17 Dividend of $0.18 on March 8th

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a feb 17 dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) opened at 19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.14. American Capital Agency Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. American Capital Agency Corp. had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Capital Agency Corp. will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernice Bell sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $100,604.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,306 shares in the company, valued at $273,101.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Compass Point cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

About American Capital Agency Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily invests on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities (agency MBS). The Company’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

