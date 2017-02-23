Amber Road’s (AMBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amber Road presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) opened at 7.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company’s market cap is $214.87 million. Amber Road has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amber Road will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert C. Cooke III sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $100,961.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 389,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $4,576,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 587,876 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,639. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amber Road by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 3.3% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,437,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amber Road during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 21.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 554.5% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 287,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 243,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

