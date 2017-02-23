Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Altus Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$24.25 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) opened at 32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 103.86. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

“Altus Group Ltd (AIF) PT Raised to C$33.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/altus-group-ltd-aif-pt-raised-to-c33-00.html.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd provides independent advisory services, software and data solutions. The Company’s segments include Property Tax Consulting (Property Tax); Research, Valuation & Advisory (RVA); ARGUS Software; Geomatics, and Cost Consulting & Project Management (Cost). The Property Tax segment performs property tax assessment reviews and appeals, and assists with property tax compliance filings.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.