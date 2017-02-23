Altus Group Ltd (AIF) PT Raised to C$33.00

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$24.25 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) opened at 32.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/altus-group-ltd-aif-pt-raised-to-c33-00-2.html.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd provides independent advisory services, software and data solutions. The Company’s segments include Property Tax Consulting (Property Tax); Research, Valuation & Advisory (RVA); ARGUS Software; Geomatics, and Cost Consulting & Project Management (Cost). The Property Tax segment performs property tax assessment reviews and appeals, and assists with property tax compliance filings.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.