Altus Group Ltd (AIF) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$24.25 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) opened at 32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 103.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd provides independent advisory services, software and data solutions. The Company’s segments include Property Tax Consulting (Property Tax); Research, Valuation & Advisory (RVA); ARGUS Software; Geomatics, and Cost Consulting & Project Management (Cost). The Property Tax segment performs property tax assessment reviews and appeals, and assists with property tax compliance filings.

