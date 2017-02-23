Allianz SE (ALV) PT Set at €170.00 by Independent Research GmbH

Independent Research GmbH set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. S&P Global set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €170.73 ($181.62).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 166.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €159.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.48. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €118.40 and a 12-month high of €167.80.

