Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €157.00 ($167.02) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €154.00 ($163.83) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. equinet AG set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz SE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.73 ($181.62).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 166.37 on Friday. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €118.40 and a 12 month high of €167.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €146.48.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/allianz-se-alv-given-a-185-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.