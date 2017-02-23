equinet AG set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Commerzbank Ag set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. S&P Global Inc. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Independent Research GmbH set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €170.73 ($181.62).

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 166.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €159.77 and its 200 day moving average is €146.48. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €118.40 and a 12 month high of €167.80.

“Allianz SE (ALV) Given a €175.00 Price Target at equinet AG” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/allianz-se-alv-given-a-175-00-price-target-at-equinet-ag.html.

