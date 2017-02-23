Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Macquarie lowered shares of Alliant Energy Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) traded up 1.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 1,103,622 shares of the stock traded hands. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Alliant Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business earned $797 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Alliant Energy Corporation’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

“Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/alliant-energy-corporation-lnt-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation (Alliant Energy) is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company provides regulated electric and natural gas services in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Company’s business segments are Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.