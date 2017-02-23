Alleghany Corporation (Y) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.27. Alleghany Corporation had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) opened at 643.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.91. Alleghany Corporation has a 12-month low of $460.40 and a 12-month high of $645.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th.

Alleghany Corporation Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and manages operating subsidiaries and investments, which are involved in the property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. The Company operates through two segments: reinsurance and insurance. The Company’s reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty reinsurance operations conducted by the Company’s subsidiary, Transatlantic Holdings, Inc (TransRe), and its reinsurance operating subsidiaries.

