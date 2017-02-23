Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $160.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALXN. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Leerink Swann set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 130.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.83. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $162.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm earned $831 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.69 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $123,828.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 40,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $5,548,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,497 shares in the company, valued at $60,723,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $10,961,334. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

