Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALD. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.80) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 194 ($2.42) to GBX 257 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.55) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.62 ($3.00).

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) opened at 239.412 on Thursday. Aldermore Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 102.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 245.60. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 825.35 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.15.

“Aldermore Group PLC (ALD) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/aldermore-group-plc-ald-earns-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital.html.

Aldermore Group PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Aldermore Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldermore Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.