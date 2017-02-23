Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wunderlich cut Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Vetr cut Airgain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $17.52 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) opened at 13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.41 million and a PE ratio of 97.04. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business earned $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airgain will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, CFO Leonard Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Selbo sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,940 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

