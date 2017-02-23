Aircastle Limited (ayr) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 15th

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:ayr) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) opened at 24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. The business earned $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.07 million. Aircastle Limited had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Aircastle Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Aircastle Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in investing in aviation assets, including acquiring, leasing, managing and selling utility commercial jet aircraft. The Company operates through leasing, financing, selling and managing commercial flight equipment segment.

