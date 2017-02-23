Airbus Group SE (EPA:EAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airbus Group SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.25 ($75.80).

“Airbus Group SE (EAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/airbus-group-se-ead-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank-ag.html.

About Airbus Group SE

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.