Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives $149.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) opened at 140.34 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $120.68 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 132.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

