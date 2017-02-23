Air Lease Corporation (AL) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) traded down 1.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,803 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Air Lease Corporation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Air Lease Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co raised their target price on Air Lease Corporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Air Lease Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/air-lease-corporation-al-announces-0-08-quarterly-dividend.html.

In other Air Lease Corporation news, Director Ian M. Saines sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $238,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $111,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,641 shares of company stock worth $1,056,091. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.