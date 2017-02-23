Air Canada (AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Air Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.60.

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) opened at 13.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

About Air Canada

AIR Canada is a domestic, United States transborder and international airline company. The Company is a provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-United States transborder market and in the international market to and from Canada. The Company’s mainline operates a fleet of over 170 aircraft, including Airbus narrow-body aircraft, Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and Embraer 190 regional jets.

