Aimia Inc (AIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Aimia in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) opened at 9.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.40 billion. Aimia has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc is a Canada-based data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the regional business segments of Canada; the United States and Asia-Pacific (US & APAC), and Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). In Canada, it owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program.

