Aimia Inc (AIM) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aimia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) opened at 9.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. Aimia has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40 billion.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc is a Canada-based data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the regional business segments of Canada; the United States and Asia-Pacific (US & APAC), and Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). In Canada, it owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program.

