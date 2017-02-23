Agrium Inc. (AGU) Receives $101.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGU. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Agrium in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered Agrium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Agrium from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on Agrium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Agrium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Agrium by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,108,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,102,000 after buying an additional 392,702 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Agrium by 3.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,969,000 after buying an additional 155,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agrium by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,091,000 after buying an additional 735,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agrium by 20.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,876,000 after buying an additional 442,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agrium by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,406,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,436,000 after buying an additional 576,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 102.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. Agrium has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Agrium had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agrium will post $5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a producer and distributor of agricultural products and services. The Company categorizes its segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units. The Retail business unit distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise and services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada, and International, which includes Australia and South America.

