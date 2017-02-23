Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Agilent Technologies is a broad-based OEM of test and measurement equipment. The company’s fiscal first quarter results were above the Zacks Consensus estimate. Over the last one year, the stock has underperformed the Zacks Electronic-Testing Equipment Industry. The company’s decision to divest/wind up underperforming businesses has enhanced its focus on the new Agilent, while enabling expansion of a solid recurring revenue base and diversification of geographic and industrial operations for growth. Also, the company’s focus on aligning investments so as to be oriented toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positives. Agilent’s broad-based portfolio and increased focus on segments offer higher growth potential. However, the macro weakness in the U.S. and Europe and forex headwinds remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on A. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company cut Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC upgraded Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at 51.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,079,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,216,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $194,885.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,762.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,784,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,938,000 after buying an additional 2,200,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,951,000 after buying an additional 648,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,692,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,042,000 after buying an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 112.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after buying an additional 2,752,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,794,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

