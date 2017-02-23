Aegis Begins Coverage on Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Aegis began coverage on shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Instinet boosted their price objective on Albemarle Corporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) opened at 92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $95.89.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $95,785.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,407.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $861,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 225,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,034,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation during the third quarter valued at $8,023,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

