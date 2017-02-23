Actuant Corporation (ATU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Actuant’s shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Machine-Tools & Related Products industry. Lower energy market investments, a stronger U.S. dollar and sudden fall in market demand share due to industry rivalry might hurt revenues and profitability in the quarters ahead. However, the company is poised to grow on the back of meaningful acquisitions, lucrative restructuring actions and greater innovation investments. Notably, the company has also raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2017. Over the last 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for both fiscal 2017 and 2018.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC downgraded Actuant Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Actuant Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Actuant Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Actuant Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) opened at 26.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.60 billion. Actuant Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Actuant Corporation had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $266 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Actuant Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Actuant Corporation will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Actuant Corporation news, EVP Eugene Edward Skogg sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $115,417.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $318,087.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,703.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,104 shares of company stock worth $6,022,946. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Actuant Corporation by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Actuant Corporation by 63.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Actuant Corporation by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 338,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Actuant Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Actuant Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,205,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,731,000 after buying an additional 312,272 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Corporation Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

