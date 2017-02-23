Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $25.80 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.98.

Shares of Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) traded up 4.75% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 1,135,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Achaogen has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company’s market cap is $648.39 million.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/achaogen-inc-akao-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-to-buy.html.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,383 shares of company stock worth $73,547 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter valued at $17,870,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 852.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 143,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 128,765 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter valued at $6,228,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 45.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.